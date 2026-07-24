Brokers Issue Forecasts for RNGR Q2 Earnings

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR - Free Report) - Johnson Rice issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice analyst D. Crist expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ranger Energy Services' current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.20 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

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Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNGR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.00.

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Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $381.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.12.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Ranger Energy Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 43.3% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 46.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company's stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc, based in The Woodlands, Texas, is a North American land drilling contractor serving exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides contract drilling, well servicing, pressure pumping and completion support services designed to enhance operational efficiency and optimize well performance.

Through its diversified fleet of drilling and service rigs and ancillary equipment, Ranger offers turnkey solutions across all phases of the drilling lifecycle—from pad construction and drilling to completion and workover operations.

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