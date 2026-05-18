Brokers Issue Forecasts for USA Rare Earth Q2 Earnings

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for USA Rare Earth in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Northland Securities has a "Outperform" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for USA Rare Earth's current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for USA Rare Earth's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

USAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Mkm set a $30.00 price objective on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded USA Rare Earth from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Get USA Rare Earth alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on USAR

USA Rare Earth Price Performance

NASDAQ:USAR opened at $24.39 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.38. USA Rare Earth has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 44.0% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,799,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,455 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,036,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inflection Point Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,188,000.

Key USA Rare Earth News

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on USA Rare Earth to $35 from $30 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling continued bullishness on the company’s long-term prospects.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on USA Rare Earth to $35 from $30 and reiterated an rating, signaling continued bullishness on the company’s long-term prospects. Positive Sentiment: USA Rare Earth reported Q1 results that beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, helping support the stock after earnings; the company also ended the quarter with a large cash balance and highlighted major strategic progress. USA Rare Earth Stock Climbs After Q1 Earnings Release — Here's Why

USA Rare Earth reported Q1 results that beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, helping support the stock after earnings; the company also ended the quarter with a large cash balance and highlighted major strategic progress. Positive Sentiment: The company said it commissioned Phase 1a of its magnet line in Oklahoma and is targeting 600 metric tons by 2026, a step that supports its mine-to-magnet growth plan and future NdFeB order fulfillment. Will Stillwater Facility Ramp-Up Drive Long-Term Growth for USAR?

The company said it commissioned Phase 1a of its magnet line in Oklahoma and is targeting 600 metric tons by 2026, a step that supports its mine-to-magnet growth plan and future NdFeB order fulfillment. Neutral Sentiment: Recent transcripts and commentary emphasized USA Rare Earth’s strategic transformation, including the Serra Verde and Carester transactions and broader mine-to-magnet integration efforts, which are more important for the long term than near-term earnings.

Recent transcripts and commentary emphasized USA Rare Earth’s strategic transformation, including the Serra Verde and Carester transactions and broader mine-to-magnet integration efforts, which are more important for the long term than near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat fundamental updates, shares are softer today as investors appear to be rotating out of risk assets in a broad market selloff, overshadowing the bullish analyst and operating news. USA Rare Earth Shares Fall As Broad Market Selloff Overshadows Bullish Outlook

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider USA Rare Earth, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and USA Rare Earth wasn't on the list.

While USA Rare Earth currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here