Brokers Issue Forecasts for Venture Global FY2026 Earnings

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Venture Global in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst B. Bingham now expects that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Venture Global's current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Venture Global's FY2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VG. Bank of America upped their target price on Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. New Street Research set a $15.00 price target on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Venture Global from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Venture Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Venture Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Venture Global

Venture Global Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of VG opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. Venture Global has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.84. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Venture Global had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 18.38%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 191.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Venture Global's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Venture Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

Insider Transactions at Venture Global

In other news, CAO Sarah Blake sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $3,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fory Musser sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $10,900,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,094,446 shares of company stock worth $84,601,768. 86.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venture Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

About Venture Global

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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