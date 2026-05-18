Brokers Issue Forecasts for WEX's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of WEX in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.71. The consensus estimate for WEX's current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEX's Q3 2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $17.08 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $18.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEX. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of WEX and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $169.27.

Get WEX alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $141.20 on Monday. WEX has a 52-week low of $128.91 and a 52-week high of $186.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.90 and a 200-day moving average of $153.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $660.96 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 42.66%. WEX's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.950-19.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.930-5.130 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in WEX by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 212,873 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,578,000 after buying an additional 112,378 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,314 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,654 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 715 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $112,841.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $978,957.46. This trade represents a 10.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 3,238 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $486,412.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,118.98. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,447 shares of company stock worth $2,283,602. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

WEX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about WEX

Here are the key news stories impacting WEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for multiple future periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027 and FY2028 , signaling stronger profit outlooks for WEX.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for multiple future periods, including , signaling stronger profit outlooks for WEX. Positive Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance article asked whether WEX’s governance overhaul and US$1 billion buyback could reshape its capital allocation story, which may be viewed as supportive for shareholder returns. Did WEX's (WEX) Governance Overhaul and US$1 Billion Buyback Just Recast Its Capital Allocation Story?

A Yahoo Finance article asked whether WEX’s could reshape its capital allocation story, which may be viewed as supportive for shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the upgrades, one Zacks note also showed a sharp cut to FY2026 EPS estimates versus the prior forecast, suggesting some near-term earnings uncertainty remains.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WEX wasn't on the list.

While WEX currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here