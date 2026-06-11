Brokers Offer Predictions for Cactus' Q2 Earnings (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cactus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Cactus' current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus' FY2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.17%.The business had revenue of $388.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $380.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Cactus's quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Cactus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Cactus from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cactus from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cactus from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Cactus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WHD

Cactus Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE WHD opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15. Cactus has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 67.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Cactus by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 113.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In related news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $678,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,554.30. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 10,206 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $577,863.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,667,119.28. This trade represents a 25.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cactus's payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

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