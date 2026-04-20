Brokers Offer Predictions for Centrus Energy Q2 Earnings

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centrus Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Centrus Energy's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Centrus Energy from $292.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $357.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $270.64.

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Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LEU opened at $203.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company's fifty day moving average is $199.54 and its 200-day moving average is $263.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $464.25.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.40 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 17.34%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company's stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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