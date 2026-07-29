Brokers Offer Predictions for CLPT Q2 Earnings

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT - Free Report) - Analysts at Lake Street Capital issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for ClearPoint Neuro in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital analyst F. Takkinen expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ClearPoint Neuro's current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 140.96% and a negative net margin of 71.57%.The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.97 million.

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Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on ClearPoint Neuro from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price objective on ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.23. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLPT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 156.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 452,043 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,871 shares of the company's stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 127,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter worth $450,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ClearPoint Neuro

In other ClearPoint Neuro news, Director Timothy T. Richards sold 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $65,900.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,061,199.66. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynnette C. Fallon sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $56,713.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $537,248.78. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,118. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of an MRI-guided therapy platform for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company's flagship ClearPoint® SmartFrame™ system enables surgeons to perform accurate and efficient intracranial interventions by providing real-time magnetic resonance imaging feedback. This technology is designed to improve patient safety and outcomes in treatments ranging from deep brain stimulation electrode placement to laser ablation of epileptic foci and brain tumors.

The ClearPoint System integrates hardware, software and imaging capabilities to guide instruments through the brain with submillimeter precision.

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