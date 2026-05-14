Brokers Offer Predictions for CRBP Q2 Earnings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Lifesci Capital analyst O. Mccammon forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($4.78) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals' Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.07) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRBP. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.33.

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Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $215.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.68.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 102,609 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 602.2% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,321,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,519 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 118,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Corbus Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corbus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corbus reported Q1 2026 EPS of ($1.23) , beating consensus by $0.03, which suggests results were slightly better than expected for the quarter.

Corbus reported Q1 2026 EPS of , beating consensus by $0.03, which suggests results were slightly better than expected for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company said it reached broad FDA alignment on the registration path for CRB-701 in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and cervical cancer, a meaningful regulatory step toward a registrational study this summer.

The company said it reached broad FDA alignment on the registration path for in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and cervical cancer, a meaningful regulatory step toward a registrational study this summer. Positive Sentiment: Corbus completed enrollment in the CANYON-1 obesity study for CRB-913 , with topline 16-week data expected this summer, adding a near-term catalyst.

Corbus completed enrollment in the obesity study for , with topline 16-week data expected this summer, adding a near-term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright and LifeSci Capital raised multiple earnings estimates across 2026-2030, reflecting improved expectations for the company’s long-term earnings trajectory.

HC Wainwright and LifeSci Capital across 2026-2030, reflecting improved expectations for the company’s long-term earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages maintained constructive views, including Guggenheim’s buy rating and Oppenheimer’s outperform rating , signaling continued analyst confidence. Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Several brokerages maintained constructive views, including and , signaling continued analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Corbus will present at upcoming investor conferences in New York, which may increase visibility but does not by itself change fundamentals. Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Corbus will present at upcoming investor conferences in New York, which may increase visibility but does not by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Q1 net loss widened to about $23.0 million and operating expenses increased, underscoring that Corbus remains a high-burn clinical-stage biotech with no profits yet.

Q1 net loss widened to about and operating expenses increased, underscoring that Corbus remains a high-burn clinical-stage biotech with no profits yet. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer cut its price target from $57 to $54, which is still bullish but may have tempered some enthusiasm.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for rare, life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead investigational therapy, lenabasum, is a synthetic, oral cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to resolve chronic inflammation by harnessing the body's innate resolution pathways. Corbus operates by advancing small-molecule compounds through preclinical and clinical studies to address unmet medical needs in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Lenabasum is currently under evaluation in a Phase 3 clinical trial for diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) and in a Phase 2 study for cystic fibrosis–related inflammation.

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