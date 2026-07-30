Brokers Offer Predictions for Equinor ASA FY2026 Earnings

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will earn $5.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.99. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA's current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Equinor ASA's FY2027 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Equinor ASA from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Equinor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.20.

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Equinor ASA Price Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 23.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $2,913,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,044 shares of the company's stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 34,757 shares during the period. Gibbs Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,582,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Equinor ASA's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA NYSE: EQNR is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway's petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor's operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

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