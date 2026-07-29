Brokers Offer Predictions for Greif's Q4 Earnings (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Greif in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greif's current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif's Q3 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Greif (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.50. Greif had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Greif from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greif from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $74.25.

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Greif Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Greif stock opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. Greif has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 75.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 524,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Greif by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,951 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $22,067,000 after buying an additional 177,203 shares during the period. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,848,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 837,742 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $56,715,000 after buying an additional 79,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $146,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,672.48. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $412,120. Insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Greif Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Greif's previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Greif's dividend payout ratio is 95.02%.

Key Greif News

Here are the key news stories impacting Greif this week:

Positive Sentiment: Greif reported quarterly EPS of $1.61 , beating the $1.11 consensus estimate by $0.50. Revenue reached $1.17 billion , ahead of the $1.12 billion forecast, while revenue increased 3.5% year over year and EPS rose from $0.86 in the comparable quarter. The strong results helped drive the stock to a new 52-week high. Greif Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Greif reported quarterly EPS of , beating the $1.11 consensus estimate by $0.50. Revenue reached , ahead of the $1.12 billion forecast, while revenue increased 3.5% year over year and EPS rose from $0.86 in the comparable quarter. The strong results helped drive the stock to a new 52-week high. Positive Sentiment: The company reported a 7.27% net margin and 7.50% return on equity, reinforcing the view that operating performance was stronger than expected during the quarter. Greif Quarterly Earnings Press Release

The company reported a 7.27% net margin and 7.50% return on equity, reinforcing the view that operating performance was stronger than expected during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating and left its full-year consensus reference near $3.82 EPS, suggesting analysts have not broadly upgraded their outlook.

Despite the earnings beat, Zacks Research maintained a rating and left its full-year consensus reference near $3.82 EPS, suggesting analysts have not broadly upgraded their outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reduced its EPS forecasts slightly for FY2026 to $3.84 from $3.86 and trimmed estimates for Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027 and Q1 2028. The small cuts signal some caution about Greif’s future earnings momentum, even though the revisions remain close to consensus.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif's longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company's core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

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