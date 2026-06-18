Brokers Offer Predictions for InterDigital FY2026 Earnings

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $7.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.42. The consensus estimate for InterDigital's current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital's Q1 2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.82 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings cut InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.67.

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InterDigital Stock Performance

IDCC stock opened at $286.10 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $298.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $213.06 and a 12-month high of $412.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.43.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.85 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The business's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $100,973.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,005,408.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $144,406.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,996.80. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,109. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 704 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in InterDigital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 835 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in InterDigital by 3.0% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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