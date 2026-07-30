Brokers Offer Predictions for JAKKS Pacific FY2026 Earnings

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Small Cap Consu boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 24th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific's current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific's FY2027 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.27. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $106.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 million.

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A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JAKK. Zacks Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised JAKKS Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.44. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

JAKKS Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. JAKKS Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 71.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 543.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,066 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 9.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,318 shares of the company's stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 63.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,317 shares of the company's stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc NASDAQ: JAKK is a Los Angeles–based company that designs, develops and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products. Since its founding in 1995 by industry veteran Jack Friedman, the company has built a diversified portfolio spanning three primary segments: Toys, Consumer Electronics & Seasonal, and Kids Furniture & Accessories. JAKKS Pacific specializes in both licensed and proprietary brands, collaborating with major entertainment and sports licensors to bring popular characters and franchises to market.

The company's Toys segment includes action figures, dolls, role-play items, collectible toys and outdoor activity products.

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