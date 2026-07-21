Brokers Offer Predictions for TRV FY2028 Earnings

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Travelers Companies in a research note issued on Friday, July 17th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Christiana anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $27.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies' current full-year earnings is $28.39 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $331.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $316.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $341.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $368.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $315.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.11. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $252.26 and a one year high of $371.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $2,079,633.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,010.86. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at $80,639,037.60. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,292 shares of company stock worth $5,639,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 145.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

More Travelers Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Travelers from $395 to $425 and kept a buy rating, citing continued upside from top- and bottom-line momentum. Article Title

Truist Financial raised its price target on Travelers from $395 to $425 and kept a buy rating, citing continued upside from top- and bottom-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup also lifted its target from $315 to $385, suggesting more modest but still positive upside from current levels. Article Title

Citigroup also lifted its target from $315 to $385, suggesting more modest but still positive upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Travelers’ Q2 earnings beat, with strong underwriting results and expanding capital returns helping drive renewed investor optimism. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Travelers’ Q2 earnings beat, with strong underwriting results and expanding capital returns helping drive renewed investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: The company’s earnings surprise was large enough to push the stock to a new 52-week high and fuel follow-on bullish commentary from investors and media. Article Title

The company’s earnings surprise was large enough to push the stock to a new 52-week high and fuel follow-on bullish commentary from investors and media. Neutral Sentiment: Several writeups focused on Travelers’ strong Q2 performance, including a report that profit jumped sharply and the stock rallied on the results. Article Title

Several writeups focused on Travelers’ strong Q2 performance, including a report that profit jumped sharply and the stock rallied on the results. Neutral Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece argued the results were especially strong and linked them to the AI datacenter boom, but it does not directly change the fundamentals investors are watching. Article Title

One Seeking Alpha piece argued the results were especially strong and linked them to the AI datacenter boom, but it does not directly change the fundamentals investors are watching. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs downgraded Travelers to sell from neutral and set a $350 target, signaling skepticism after the post-earnings rally. Article Title

Goldman Sachs downgraded Travelers to sell from neutral and set a $350 target, signaling skepticism after the post-earnings rally. Negative Sentiment: Another Goldman note separately reinforced a more cautious stance, saying the shares have limited upside from current levels after the strong move. Article Title

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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