Brokers Set Expectations for CTS's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Sidoti raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for CTS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for CTS's current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for CTS's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

CTS (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 12.37%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. CTS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.700 EPS.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CTS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CTS in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTS

CTS Price Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $61.46 on Thursday. CTS has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The stock's 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. CTS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of CTS by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 85,266 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 43,341 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth about $2,202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CTS by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in CTS by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 26,233 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in CTS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,904 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting CTS

Here are the key news stories impacting CTS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Better-than-expected Q2 results: CTS reported adjusted EPS of $0.74, exceeding the $0.61 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $144.8 million versus expectations of $143.4 million. Revenue increased 7% year over year, and adjusted gross margin expanded to 41.5% from 38.7%. CTS Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CTS reported adjusted EPS of $0.74, exceeding the $0.61 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $144.8 million versus expectations of $143.4 million. Revenue increased 7% year over year, and adjusted gross margin expanded to 41.5% from 38.7%. Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 guidance: Management increased its adjusted EPS outlook to $2.55-$2.70 from $2.35-$2.45 and lifted its sales forecast to $565 million-$585 million. The updated EPS range is above the prior analyst consensus of $2.43. CTS Raises 2026 Outlook

Management increased its adjusted EPS outlook to $2.55-$2.70 from $2.35-$2.45 and lifted its sales forecast to $565 million-$585 million. The updated EPS range is above the prior analyst consensus of $2.43. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimates improved: Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $2.72 from $2.43 and its FY2027 estimate to $2.98 from $2.89. The firm also increased estimates for Q3 and Q4 2026 and Q1 and Q4 2027, suggesting stronger expected earnings momentum. CTS Analyst Estimates

Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $2.72 from $2.43 and its FY2027 estimate to $2.98 from $2.89. The firm also increased estimates for Q3 and Q4 2026 and Q1 and Q4 2027, suggesting stronger expected earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Growth is becoming more diversified: Sales in industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets rose 15% and represented 59% of revenue. Operating cash flow also improved to $33.4 million, but transportation sales declined 2%, indicating continued weakness in a major end market. CTS Reports Second Quarter Results

Sales in industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets rose 15% and represented 59% of revenue. Operating cash flow also improved to $33.4 million, but transportation sales declined 2%, indicating continued weakness in a major end market. Negative Sentiment: One estimate was trimmed: Sidoti lowered its Q3 2027 EPS forecast to $0.69 from $0.71, highlighting some uncertainty in the medium-term earnings trajectory. At roughly 26 times earnings, the stock may also require continued earnings beats to support further upside.

About CTS

CTS Corporation NYSE: CTS is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company's core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

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