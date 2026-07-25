Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

BKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Brookdale Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookdale Senior Living

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 387.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 511,502 shares of the company's stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 406,564 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 24.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,379 shares of the company's stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

BKD opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 15,050.32% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $764.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

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