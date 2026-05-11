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Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Brookdale Senior Living logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Brookdale Senior Living received a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from seven covering firms, with an average 12-month target price of $16.50.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed: Barclays and Stephens set $18.00 targets with overweight ratings, while Weiss Ratings kept a sell rating and Zacks Research downgraded the stock to hold.
  • The company reported a recent quarterly EPS miss and slightly lower-than-expected revenue, while shares traded at $12.95 and remained below the analysts’ average target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living to $18.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,061,000 after purchasing an additional 173,454 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,304,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 928,085 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of BKD stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.68. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $764.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.16 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 678.50% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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