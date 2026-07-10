Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.28, but opened at $14.42. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 1,353,122 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 8.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 15,050.32%. The company had revenue of $764.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 511,502 shares of the company's stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 406,564 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 24.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,379 shares of the company's stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

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