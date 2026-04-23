Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

BKD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living to $18.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.73. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company's fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $754.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.60 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 305.28% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 44,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

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