Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM - Get Free Report) TSE: BAM.A is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $1.4452 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM - Get Free Report) TSE: BAM.A last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 51.59%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of BAM stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.5025 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Brookfield Asset Management's payout ratio is 132.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAM. Zacks Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital set a $60.00 target price on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3,567.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company's stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company's products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

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