Brookfield Business Corp (NYSE:BBUC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Corp (NYSE:BBUC - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

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A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBUC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Business from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $41.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Business in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Brookfield Business from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBUC

Brookfield Business Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BBUC stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. Brookfield Business has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.12). Brookfield Business had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 1.28%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Business will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Business's payout ratio is currently -55.56%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,267 shares of the company's stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,351 shares of the company's stock worth $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 227,555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,459 shares of the company's stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in Brookfield Business by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 119,133 shares of the company's stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Brookfield Business by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 74,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company's stock.

Brookfield Business Company Profile

Brookfield Business NYSE: BBUC is a publicly traded operating company affiliated with the Brookfield group that focuses on owning and managing a portfolio of industrial and business services companies. The company’s model centers on acquiring established businesses and applying active operational oversight, capital investment and strategic management to improve performance and support long‑term growth.

Brookfield Business’s activities span a range of sectors within the industrial and services landscape, including manufacturing, industrial services, specialty distribution and business‑to‑business service providers.

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