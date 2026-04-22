Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2636 per share and revenue of $2.1345 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 4.40%.Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 202.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BIP shares. Weiss Ratings raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.13.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 40,792 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,649 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company's stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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