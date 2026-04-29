Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 124.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. 4,874,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,448. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.64. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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