Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.70 and last traded at $41.3850, with a volume of 791609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

Get BIP alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIP. Wall Street Zen cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's payout ratio is currently 275.76%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

In other news, CFO David Tyler Krant bought 1,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,415. This trade represents a 115.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners wasn't on the list.

While Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here