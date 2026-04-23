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Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Stock Price Down 1.9% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Brookfield Infrastructure logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 1.9% — BIPC traded as low as C$54.40 and last at C$54.73 on Wednesday with ~170,201 shares changing hands, about 26% below average volume.
  • Technicals and liquidity look weak — the stock sits well below its 50‑day (C$60.54) and 200‑day (C$62.46) moving averages, has a negative PE (-27.25) and very low current/quick ratios (0.26/0.24) alongside an extreme negative debt‑to‑equity figure.
  • Recent earnings are mixed — the company reported C$6.01 EPS on C$1.26B revenue, with a negative net margin (‑6.67%) but a positive return on equity (21.39%).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC - Get Free Report) were down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$54.40 and last traded at C$54.73. Approximately 170,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 229,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 1.9%

The firm has a market cap of C$6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.97. The business's 50 day moving average price is C$60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,023.34, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported C$6.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation NYSE, TSX: BIPC, a Canadian corporation.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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