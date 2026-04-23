Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Stock Price Down 1.9% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC - Get Free Report) were down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$54.40 and last traded at C$54.73. Approximately 170,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 229,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.78.

Get BIPC alerts: Sign Up

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 1.9%

The firm has a market cap of C$6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.97. The business's 50 day moving average price is C$60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,023.34, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported C$6.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation NYSE, TSX: BIPC, a Canadian corporation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brookfield Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookfield Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Brookfield Infrastructure currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here