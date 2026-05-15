Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 31.53% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $56.40.

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Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE:BN traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,053,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Brookfield News

Here are the key news stories impacting Brookfield this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target on Brookfield Corporation to $53 from $48.50 and kept a sector outperform rating, signaling confidence in additional upside. Scotiabank price target update

Scotiabank raised its price target on Brookfield Corporation to $53 from $48.50 and kept a sector outperform rating, signaling confidence in additional upside. Positive Sentiment: Brookfield reported strong first-quarter results, including distributable earnings of $1.6 billion, and said it repurchased more than $1 billion of BN and BAM shares amid market volatility, which can support shareholder value. Brookfield Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter Results

Brookfield reported strong first-quarter results, including distributable earnings of $1.6 billion, and said it repurchased more than $1 billion of BN and BAM shares amid market volatility, which can support shareholder value. Positive Sentiment: Brookfield Wealth Solutions also outlined plans to combine with Brookfield Corporation, which could broaden the company’s insurance platform and support long-term growth. Brookfield Wealth Solutions combination update

Brookfield Wealth Solutions also outlined plans to combine with Brookfield Corporation, which could broaden the company’s insurance platform and support long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: RBC trimmed its price target to $61 from $63 but reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting only a modest change in outlook rather than a major concern. RBC price target update

RBC trimmed its price target to $61 from $63 but reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting only a modest change in outlook rather than a major concern. Neutral Sentiment: Brookfield also announced a C$750 million debt offering and a quarterly dividend, both of which are routine capital-management moves with limited immediate stock impact. Debt offering announcement

Brookfield also announced a C$750 million debt offering and a quarterly dividend, both of which are routine capital-management moves with limited immediate stock impact. Negative Sentiment: The earnings call transcript notes Brookfield missed earnings expectations on adjusted EPS, which may be weighing on sentiment even though the miss was small. Q1 2026 earnings call transcript

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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