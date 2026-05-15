Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $48.50 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector outperform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank's price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.67.

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Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.57. 1,345,724 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partners Value Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 181,405,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,324,719,000 after buying an additional 60,468,651 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,354,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,652,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,215,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,103,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,228,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,543,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,069,016 shares of the company's stock worth $4,546,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755,354 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Brookfield

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About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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