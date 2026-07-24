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Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Brookfield Renewable logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Brookfield Renewable is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings before Friday's market open, with analysts looking for a loss of $0.6395 per share on revenue of $1.7287 billion.
  • The stock was up 2.6% and opened at $33.60, while the company also recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.392 per share, or $1.57 annualized, for a 4.7% yield.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a median price target of $39.67; institutional investors continue to hold a large stake, owning 75.12% of shares.
  • Interested in Brookfield Renewable? Here are five stocks we like better.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.6395) per share and revenue of $1.7287 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of BEPC opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The business's fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 49.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,972,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,457,000 after purchasing an additional 985,442 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,811,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,346 shares of the company's stock worth $47,056,000 after buying an additional 529,649 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,910,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,768,000 after buying an additional 437,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 946,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,251,000 after buying an additional 378,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $39.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEPC

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation NYSE: BEPC is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Through its preferred equity securities, BEPC provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of hydropower, wind, solar and energy storage facilities that are underpinned by long-term contractual revenues. The company focuses on delivering clean energy to wholesale and retail markets across multiple jurisdictions, leveraging the experience and financial backing of its parent, Brookfield Asset Management.

The company's operations span North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, with more than 23,000 megawatts of operational capacity.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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