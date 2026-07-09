Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. NYSE: BEP. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock on June 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Voyager Technologies NYSE: VOYG on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 6/3/2026.

on 6/3/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Salesforce NYSE: CRM on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 5/19/2026.

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Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business's 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $38.12.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP - Get Free Report) TSE: BEP last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 8.28%. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently -506.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BEP. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 194.5% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 159,894 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 105,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 413.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,260 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 783,620 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Dempze Nancy E bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BEP, the partnership focuses on generating clean electricity from a diversified mix of hydroelectric, wind, solar and energy storage facilities. As part of the Brookfield Asset Management group, Brookfield Renewable leverages a long-term, asset-backed approach to investing in sustainable energy projects that support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The company’s platform encompasses approximately 23,000 megawatts of installed capacity across four continents.

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