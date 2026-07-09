Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Shares Purchased Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. NYSE: BEP. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock on June 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS IRA ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Voyager Technologies NYSE: VOYG on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 6/3/2026.

on 6/3/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Salesforce NYSE: CRM on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 5/19/2026.

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Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The company's fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP - Get Free Report) TSE: BEP last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -506.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 81,306,719 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,192,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,305,148 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $277,930,000 after buying an additional 177,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,394,947 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $226,859,000 after buying an additional 1,415,989 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,867,084 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $131,265,000 after buying an additional 2,732,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,046 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $108,663,000 after buying an additional 1,189,130 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Report on BEP

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BEP, the partnership focuses on generating clean electricity from a diversified mix of hydroelectric, wind, solar and energy storage facilities. As part of the Brookfield Asset Management group, Brookfield Renewable leverages a long-term, asset-backed approach to investing in sustainable energy projects that support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The company’s platform encompasses approximately 23,000 megawatts of installed capacity across four continents.

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