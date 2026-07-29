Brookfield (TSE:BN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield (TSE:BN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a "moderate buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and an average target price of C$58.50.

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Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield stock opened at C$59.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.33 and a beta of 1.60. Brookfield has a 1 year low of C$52.04 and a 1 year high of C$68.44. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.18.

Brookfield (TSE:BN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.58 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield will post 6.4136752 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 116,700 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.52, for a total transaction of C$7,179,384.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,597,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,420,379,793.52. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. Also, Director Jeffrey Miles Blidner sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.79, for a total transaction of C$95,685.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,242,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,243,701.61. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,432,796. 19.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have three core businesses: Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and our Operating Businesses which are in energy, infrastructure, private equity, and real estate. We have a track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, supported by our unrivaled investment and operational experience. Our conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow us to consistently access unique opportunities.

Further Reading

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