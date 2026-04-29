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BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
BRP logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Analysts give BRP an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" across 14 brokerages (8 buys, 4 holds, 2 strong buys) with an average 12‑month target of $94.75.
  • Large institutional investors have been adding shares—Mackenzie, Capital World, Vanguard, Arrowstreet and Goldman Sachs all increased stakes, notably Arrowstreet +519.6% and Goldman Sachs +144.4%.
  • Shares opened at $55 (down 3.1%), with a market cap of $4.02B, P/E of 148.65 and debt/equity of 4.31; the stock’s 12‑month range is $32.54–$78.07, leaving current price well below analyst targets.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BRP.

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in BRP by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,057,000 shares of the company's stock worth $185,836,000 after purchasing an additional 209,576 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of BRP by 4.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,323,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,372,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,437,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BRP by 519.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 729,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,369,000 after acquiring an additional 612,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 144.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,460,000 after acquiring an additional 427,434 shares during the last quarter.

BRP Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of DOOO opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. BRP has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.41.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, operating under the brand name Bombardier Recreational Products, is a leader in designing, manufacturing and distributing recreational vehicles and propulsion systems for winter, on-road, off-road and water lifestyles. The company's diversified portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles and roadsters, all powered by in-house Rotax engines. With a focus on innovation and performance, BRP has positioned itself at the forefront of the powersports industry.

At the heart of BRP's product lineup are its flagship Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo personal watercraft, which serve both recreational and professional segments.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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