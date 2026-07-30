BRT Apartments (BRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to post earnings of ($0.1950) per share and revenue of $24.5920 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 million. On average, analysts expect BRT Apartments to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BRT Apartments Stock Up 0.3%

BRT stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $284.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. BRT Apartments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded BRT Apartments from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 1,171.8% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,073 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates multi-family residential properties. The company targets mid-market apartment communities and seeks value-add opportunities through renovations, operational efficiencies and active asset management. Its investment strategy is focused on generating stable, long-term rental income and potential capital appreciation from its portfolio of rental properties.

Established in 2013, BRT Apartments Corp.

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