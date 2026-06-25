Bruce Booth Sells 1,408 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 1,408 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $140,771.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 613,589 shares in the company, valued at $61,346,628.22. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Bruce Booth sold 285,684 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $34,813,452.24.

On Thursday, June 25th, Bruce Booth sold 262,637 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $30,305,683.43.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Bruce Booth sold 134,720 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $13,540,707.20.

On Monday, June 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 246,330 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $24,268,431.60.

On Thursday, June 18th, Bruce Booth sold 115,056 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $10,471,246.56.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Bruce Booth sold 105,071 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $9,496,316.98.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Bruce Booth sold 11,741 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,056,455.18.

On Monday, June 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 31,798 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $3,299,042.50.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 100 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,008.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 5,900 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $530,764.00.

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Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR traded up $16.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,915,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,395. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $130.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 2.02. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 611.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $34.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kymera Therapeutics this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,779 shares of the company's stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,282 shares of the company's stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 145,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

Further Reading

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