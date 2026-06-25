Bruce Booth Sells 285,684 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 285,684 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $34,813,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 529,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,551,435.48. The trade was a 35.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Bruce Booth sold 262,637 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $30,305,683.43.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Bruce Booth sold 134,720 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $13,540,707.20.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Bruce Booth sold 1,408 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $140,771.84.

On Monday, June 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 246,330 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $24,268,431.60.

On Thursday, June 18th, Bruce Booth sold 115,056 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $10,471,246.56.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Bruce Booth sold 105,071 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $9,496,316.98.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Bruce Booth sold 11,741 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,056,455.18.

On Monday, June 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 31,798 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $3,299,042.50.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 100 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,008.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 5,900 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $530,764.00.

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Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 16.6%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $16.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.46. 3,915,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,395. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 2.02. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.05.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.The business had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,602 shares of the company's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the company's stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KYMR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Key Kymera Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kymera Therapeutics this week:

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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