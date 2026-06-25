Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

Bruce Booth Sells 285,684 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
Kymera Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kymera Therapeutics director Bruce Booth sold 285,684 shares on June 25 at an average price of $121.86, generating about $34.8 million. The sale, made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, reduced his stake by roughly 35%.
  • KYMR shares jumped 16.6% to $116.46 amid heavy trading volume, nearing its 52-week high of $130.05. The company now sports a market cap of about $9.58 billion.
  • Recent business updates and analyst sentiment remain constructive: Kymera finished enrollment in its Phase 2b BROADEN2 trial of KT-621 ahead of schedule, and several analysts maintain buy-equivalent ratings with a consensus price target of $117.14.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 285,684 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $34,813,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 529,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,551,435.48. The trade was a 35.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 25th, Bruce Booth sold 262,637 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $30,305,683.43.
  • On Wednesday, June 24th, Bruce Booth sold 134,720 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $13,540,707.20.
  • On Tuesday, June 23rd, Bruce Booth sold 1,408 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $140,771.84.
  • On Monday, June 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 246,330 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $24,268,431.60.
  • On Thursday, June 18th, Bruce Booth sold 115,056 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $10,471,246.56.
  • On Wednesday, June 17th, Bruce Booth sold 105,071 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $9,496,316.98.
  • On Wednesday, June 17th, Bruce Booth sold 11,741 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,056,455.18.
  • On Monday, June 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 31,798 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $3,299,042.50.
  • On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 100 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,008.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 5,900 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $530,764.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 16.6%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $16.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.46. 3,915,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,395. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 2.02. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.05.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.The business had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,602 shares of the company's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the company's stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KYMR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Key Kymera Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kymera Therapeutics this week:

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kymera Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Kymera Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kymera Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Kymera Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
By Thomas Hughes | June 23, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
By Thomas Hughes | June 21, 2026
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
By Chris Markoch | June 22, 2026
Why Palantir’s Google Cloud Deal Could Change the Debate
Why Palantir’s Google Cloud Deal Could Change the Debate
By Chris Markoch | June 19, 2026
tc pixel
FORGET the SpaceX IPO
FORGET the SpaceX IPO
From Tim Sykes (Ad)
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 25, 2026
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
By Thomas Hughes | June 22, 2026

Recent Videos

The Next Tech Boom Is Optics (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Next Tech Boom Is Optics (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Wall Street Just Gave a Dire Warning. (Most Aren‘t Ready)
Wall Street Just Gave a Dire Warning. (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought. 2 You‘ll Regret Owning.
3 Stocks You'll Wish You Bought. 2 You'll Regret Owning.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines