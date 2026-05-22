Free Trial
Memorial Day Savings! Save $100 on MarketBeat All Access
Claim Your Discount
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Bruce Lucas Sells 184,817 Shares of Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Slide Insurance logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CEO Bruce Lucas sold 184,817 shares of Slide Insurance on May 20 at an average price of $18.78, for proceeds of about $3.47 million. The sale left him with 34.97 million shares valued at roughly $656.8 million.
  • Lucas has been actively trimming his stake, with multiple additional sales disclosed in recent days, including large transactions on May 19, May 18, and May 15. The most recent sale was part of a broader pattern of insider selling in late April and May.
  • Slide Insurance reported solid quarterly results, beating earnings estimates with EPS of $1.02 on revenue of $389.28 million. The company also announced a $100 million share repurchase program, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Moderate Buy with a target price of $24.80.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) CEO Bruce Lucas sold 184,817 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $3,470,863.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,971,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $656,761,915.44. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bruce Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 19th, Bruce Lucas sold 273,000 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $5,178,810.00.
  • On Monday, May 18th, Bruce Lucas sold 455,000 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $8,672,300.00.
  • On Friday, May 15th, Bruce Lucas sold 269,881 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $5,084,558.04.
  • On Monday, May 11th, Bruce Lucas sold 91,000 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $1,707,160.00.
  • On Thursday, May 7th, Bruce Lucas sold 173,317 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $3,260,092.77.
  • On Monday, May 4th, Bruce Lucas sold 67,205 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $1,268,830.40.
  • On Friday, May 1st, Bruce Lucas sold 85,436 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,603,633.72.
  • On Wednesday, April 29th, Bruce Lucas sold 191,276 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $3,680,150.24.
  • On Tuesday, April 28th, Bruce Lucas sold 154,207 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $2,920,680.58.
  • On Monday, April 27th, Bruce Lucas sold 136,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,559,375.00.

Slide Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of SLDE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.63. 712,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,064. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business's 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $389.28 million during the quarter. Slide Insurance had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 48.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slide Insurance announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLDE shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Slide Insurance from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Slide Insurance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Slide Insurance from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Slide Insurance has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Slide Insurance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slide Insurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Slide Insurance by 49.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,483,180 shares of the company's stock worth $70,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Slide Insurance by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,819 shares of the company's stock worth $53,800,000 after buying an additional 354,321 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Slide Insurance by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,802 shares of the company's stock worth $48,380,000 after buying an additional 2,012,428 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Slide Insurance by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,758,215 shares of the company's stock worth $34,250,000 after buying an additional 380,161 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,063,000.

About Slide Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Slide Insurance Right Now?

Before you consider Slide Insurance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Slide Insurance wasn't on the list.

While Slide Insurance currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO Cover
Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to wait for SpaceX to go public to invest. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
Read this warning immediately
Read this warning immediately
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Ryan Hasson | May 20, 2026
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026

Recent Videos

Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines