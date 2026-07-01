Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.5385.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on Bruker in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Bruker from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.68. Bruker has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $64.54.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.62 million. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 128,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,124,875.70. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bruker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,336 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 107.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,319 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 366,204 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Bruker by 115.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company's stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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