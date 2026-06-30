Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.59 and traded as high as $61.21. Bruker shares last traded at $59.71, with a volume of 1,988,242 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Bruker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRKR

Bruker Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The business had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Bruker's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,124,875.70. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,336 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,319 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $61,162,000 after acquiring an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Bruker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 366,204 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Bruker by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company's stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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