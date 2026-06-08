Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the medical research company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bruker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.31.

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Bruker Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.50. 654,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bruker has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -239.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The company had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,875.70. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 40.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,693 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company's stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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