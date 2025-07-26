Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.250 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.900 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts: Sign Up

Brunswick Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of BC stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65 and a beta of 1.27. Brunswick has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $87.65.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Brunswick's payout ratio is currently 142.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $122,319.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,927.02. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 142.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,659,000 after acquiring an additional 203,838 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the company's stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,000 shares of the company's stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.46.

Read Our Latest Report on BC

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brunswick, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brunswick wasn't on the list.

While Brunswick currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here