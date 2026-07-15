BTG (LON:BTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

BTG plc (LON:BTG - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 and traded as high as GBX 111.50. BTG shares last traded at GBX 109.50, with a volume of 464,483 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of BTG in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BTG from GBX 150 to GBX 155 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BTG from GBX 160 to GBX 165 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating on shares of BTG in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 160.

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BTG Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £176.45 million and a PE ratio of 18.25. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.86.

BTG (LON:BTG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The company reported GBX 11.50 EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that BTG plc will post 44.9999968 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTG Company Profile

BTG is a leading financial and real estate advisory group. We use our expertise to enhance, protect, and realise the value of our clients' businesses, assets, and investments. Turning complexity into clarity, we support clients in funding and delivering their projects and navigating periods of challenge and change. We operate across eight seamless service lines, each combining to support our clients throughout every stage of their business's lifecycle. • Restructuring – Restructuring and recovery services supporting businesses through challenges, opportunities, realising value, and regaining control • Financial Advisory – Expert advice for success: developing strategy, evolving leadership, optimising profitability, and maximising capital • Deal Advisory – End-to-end deal expertise de-risking and improving deals for strategic growth or exit through M&As • Funding and Insurance – Tailored finance and insurance solutions driving sustainable success and protecting your business • Agency and Auctions – Expert agency and auction services quickly unlocking property, business, and asset value • Projects and Developments – Planning and delivering bespoke building solutions that help you achieve your property goals • Property Management and Insurance – Insuring and ensuring property portfolio performance through expert management services • Valuations and Asset Advisory – RICS-certified valuations and asset advisory delivering confidence in value across lease and asset strategy With over 1,400 experts working across 50+ UK locations as well as 5 offshore offices, we connect our clients to a national network of expertise.

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