BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.33.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADPT opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 2.07. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.03 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 16.82%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 492,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $10,778,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 812,058 shares in the company, valued at $17,775,949.62. This represents a 37.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 154,768 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $3,271,795.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,677,816.92. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,305,787 shares of company stock worth $27,828,563 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $12,361,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $512,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $2,117,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,227,917 shares of the company's stock worth $17,043,000 after buying an additional 421,645 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Adaptive Biotechnologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adaptive Biotechnologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adaptive reported a second-quarter loss of approximately $0.10 per share, better than the $0.13 loss analysts expected and an improvement from a $0.17 loss in the year-ago period. Adaptive Biotechnologies Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

Adaptive reported a second-quarter loss of approximately $0.10 per share, better than the $0.13 loss analysts expected and an improvement from a $0.17 loss in the year-ago period. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached $71.55 million, surpassing the $65.44 million consensus estimate and increasing 21.5% year over year. The revenue beat supports investor confidence in demand for the company’s immune-sequencing and diagnostic offerings. Adaptive Biotechnologies Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue reached $71.55 million, surpassing the $65.44 million consensus estimate and increasing 21.5% year over year. The revenue beat supports investor confidence in demand for the company’s immune-sequencing and diagnostic offerings. Positive Sentiment: The earnings call and follow-up coverage are giving investors additional detail on quarterly operating metrics and management’s outlook, with the headline results reinforcing expectations for continued growth and improving losses. Adaptive Biotechnologies Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call and follow-up coverage are giving investors additional detail on quarterly operating metrics and management’s outlook, with the headline results reinforcing expectations for continued growth and improving losses. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable, with five Buy ratings, one Hold and one Sell, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus. However, the average price target of $20.83 is below the current share price, limiting near-term upside implied by published targets.

Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable, with five Buy ratings, one Hold and one Sell, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus. However, the average price target of $20.83 is below the current share price, limiting near-term upside implied by published targets. Negative Sentiment: Insider Harlan Robins sold 492,400 shares worth about $10.8 million, reducing his holdings by 37.75%. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces its significance as a discretionary bearish signal but may still weigh on sentiment. Adaptive Biotechnologies Insider Sale

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

Further Reading

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