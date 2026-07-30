BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $164.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. BTIG Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Glaukos from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $215.00 target price on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.08.

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Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $161.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.75. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $703,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,000,921.28. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leana Wen sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,585.65. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,273 shares of company stock worth $9,082,003. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Glaukos by 1,715.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 236 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 159.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Glaukos

Here are the key news stories impacting Glaukos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Glaukos reported record second-quarter revenue of $185.6 million, up approximately 50% year over year and well above the $150.9 million analyst consensus. The company’s loss of $0.14 per share was narrower than the expected $0.21 loss and improved from a $0.24 loss a year earlier. Glaukos Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Glaukos reported record second-quarter revenue of $185.6 million, up approximately 50% year over year and well above the $150.9 million analyst consensus. The company’s loss of $0.14 per share was narrower than the expected $0.21 loss and improved from a $0.24 loss a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook. Glaukos now expects full-year revenue of $680 million to $700 million, compared with the prior consensus estimate of approximately $630 million. The higher outlook signals continued momentum for its ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology products. Glaukos Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Glaukos now expects full-year revenue of $680 million to $700 million, compared with the prior consensus estimate of approximately $630 million. The higher outlook signals continued momentum for its ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology products. Positive Sentiment: Preserflo MicroShunt trial enrollment is complete. Completing enrollment advances development of the glaucoma treatment toward future clinical milestones and potentially expands Glaukos’s product pipeline. Glaukos’ Trial of Preserflo MicroShunt Completes Enrollment

Completing enrollment advances development of the glaucoma treatment toward future clinical milestones and potentially expands Glaukos’s product pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: UBS initiated coverage with a Neutral rating. UBS assigned a $150 price target, below the latest referenced trading level, suggesting the firm views much of Glaukos’s growth potential as reflected in the valuation. Glaukos Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS assigned a $150 price target, below the latest referenced trading level, suggesting the firm views much of Glaukos’s growth potential as reflected in the valuation. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow remain concerns. Despite strong sales growth, Glaukos posted an operating loss and remains unprofitable, while operating cash flow was negative in the quarter. The company’s valuation therefore continues to depend heavily on sustained growth and eventual margin improvement.

Despite strong sales growth, Glaukos posted an operating loss and remains unprofitable, while operating cash flow was negative in the quarter. The company’s valuation therefore continues to depend heavily on sustained growth and eventual margin improvement. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a cautionary signal. CFO Alex Thurman sold 10,000 shares for approximately $1.6 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Broader reported insider activity showed sales without purchases over the past six months, though planned transactions do not necessarily indicate a change in business expectations. Glaukos CFO Insider Sale

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

Further Reading

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