BTIG Research Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $259.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $224.00 to $259.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. BTIG Research's price target suggests a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock's current price.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.19.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $202.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $191.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.58. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $80,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,961 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 165,686 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $79,718,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here