BTIG Research Increases JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $100.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock's previous close.

FROG has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson set a $90.00 price objective on JFrog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.86.

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JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. JFrog has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 5,654 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $478,837.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 209,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,755,936.02. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 22,015 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,848,159.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 706,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,321,504.55. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 917,399 shares of company stock valued at $73,629,102 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JFrog by 48.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,173,000 after buying an additional 88,784 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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