BTIG Research Increases Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target to $76.00

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rubrik from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rubrik from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.32.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 0.63. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.56.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.43 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $1,033,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,901 shares in the company, valued at $28,424,382.69. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $138,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,425. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 183,113 shares of company stock worth $9,076,797 in the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 29,649 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,717,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 319,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,247,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 70,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 50,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 41,756 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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