BTIG Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Price

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target dropped by analysts at BTIG Research from $324.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sell" rating on the payment services company's stock. BTIG Research's price target points to a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $373.63.

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American Express Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AXP opened at $325.86 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $332.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. American Express has a 12-month low of $288.34 and a 12-month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.12. American Express had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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