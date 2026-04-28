BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 287.60% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUMA. Wall Street Zen cut Humacyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.71.

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Humacyte Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of HUMA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,290,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,551. The company's 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13). Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 990.48% and a negative net margin of 1,998.87%.The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 832,799 shares of the company's stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 271,222 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 204,500 shares of the company's stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 51,433 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 70,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 62,931 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of off-the-shelf, regenerative human acellular vessels (HAVs) designed to address critical vascular access needs. The company's proprietary vessels are engineered from human donor cells and then decellularized to create a biocompatible scaffold capable of integrating with a patient's own tissue. Humacyte's primary business activities encompass process development, large-scale manufacturing, and clinical evaluation of HAVs for use in end-stage renal disease, peripheral arterial disease and other vascular repair applications.

The company's lead product candidate, the HAV, has advanced through multiple clinical trials for arteriovenous access in hemodialysis patients, demonstrating durability, reduced infection rates and compatibility with repeated cannulation.

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