BTIG Research Reaffirms Sell Rating for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP)'s stock had its "sell" rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $285.00 target price on the payment services company's stock. BTIG Research's target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.06% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Freedom Capital raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore set a $345.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $359.05.

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American Express Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE:AXP opened at $335.55 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $288.34 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $316.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 19.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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