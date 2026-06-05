BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 price target on the enterprise software provider's stock. BTIG Research's price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.12% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.26.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $236.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.88 and a 200 day moving average of $178.30. The firm has a market cap of $680.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

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Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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