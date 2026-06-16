BTIG Research Upgrades ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) to "Strong-Buy"

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $168.40.

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ICU Medical Stock Up 1.1%

ICUI stock opened at $143.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $160.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.15%.The company had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $520.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business's revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $303,623.76. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,414,596.80. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $297,933.84. Following the sale, the director owned 7,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $978,363.60. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ICU Medical by 25.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 796,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $93,246,000 after purchasing an additional 160,380 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 232,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,604.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $43,294,000 after buying an additional 285,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,494,000 after acquiring an additional 53,619 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 991.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 127,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 115,638 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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